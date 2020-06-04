49 -yr-old police constable dies of COVID19; toll reaches 17

Another policemen from the city police force has died of COVID-19 on Tuesday night, taking the death toll from Mumbai police to 17.

The 49-year-old constable who died on Tuesday night was attached to the Kurla police station. According to the police officials he was battling cancer since quite some and was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai, it is likely that the constable contracted the disease at the hospital itself, said an official.

The constable a resident of Thane was on leave since June 2019 due to his illness. After the constable was tested positive for COVID19 he was treated at the hospital itself however he could not survived and breathed his last on Tuesday night.

The outbreak of coronavirus has severely hit state's police force which has been tasked to maintain the lockdown measures. The number of active cases from the state police force has crossed 1500 mark on Wednesday which includes over 188 officers contracting the disease so far. The state has lost at least 29 police personnel to the COVID-19 so far.

At present Mumbai police has over 700 active COVID-19 cases while couple of hundreds are currently in home quarantine. Over 550 police personnel have so far been cured of the virus.