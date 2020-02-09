49-year-old police constable killed after truck hits his bike in Navi Mumbai

On Sunday, a 49-year-old police constable was killed in an accident in Navi Mumbai. The police constable was killed after a hit his motorcycle on Sion-Panvel highway near Belapur flyover.
According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday around 10.30pm, in Sector 5 of Belapur when the truck dashed against the two-wheeler of constable Sudhakar Laxman Bua while he was going to his home in Panvel.
"The constable was rushed to a hospital in Navi Mumbai where doctors declared him dead," a police official told PTI. The victim was attached to Trombay police station, he said. The truck driver, Santosh Kumar Yadav (39), who was on way to Hyderabad from Vashi, surrendered before police, he said, adding that the accused was not found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The accused has been arrested and booked under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 304-A (causing death by negligence), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.
In April last year, a constable with the Mumbai Police was killed fter a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle. Pramod Devkule (38), attached to the Versova police station, was riding towards the Pant Nagar police quarters in Ghatkopar (East) when a cab driver rammed into his bike. The cab driver was later arrested.
(Inputs from PTI)
