46-year-old constable in Mumbai Police dies due to COVID-19, death toll climbs to 114

Mumbai: A 46-year-old police constable attached with the Special Branch of the Mumbai police died due to COVID-19 on Monday evening taking the total toll in Mumbai police to 114.
In the first 12 days of May, Mumbai police have lost five of its personnel to the virus. Currently, there are 336 active cases in the city police while its cumulative cases load have reached 8,740.
Desai, a resident of Chiku Wadi in Borivali, tested positive on May 3 and was admitted to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri. Following hospitalisation, his condition initially improved but on Sunday he started having difficulty to breath and was put on ventilator support on Monday. But hours later he succumbed to the virus.
According to the police officials, Desai had comorbidities and had taken his first shot of vaccine on April 17. Desai is survived by his wife.
