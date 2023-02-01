₹ 4.6 L relief to kin of woman who died in 2007 bus accident

Photo: Representative Image

Thane: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs4.66 lakh to the son of a 50-year-old fish seller who died in a bus accident in 2007. A copy of the tribunal’s Jan 22 order was made available on Monday.

Member of the tribunal (Kalyan) Amol D Harne directed the owner of the vehicle at the time and an insurance company to pay the amount along with 7% interest per annum from the date of the petition.

In his petition of March 2009, Diva resident Gurunath Pandit Patil said his mother Yamunabai died on March 25, 2007, when the bus she was travelling in tilted after one of its wheels went into a pit near Kalyan. He sought compensation of Rs4 lakh, saying his mother earned Rs6,000 a month selling fish.

While the insurance company argued in the tribunal, the two bus owners, including the one who later acquired the vehicle, did not appear before it. The insurance company said it was not liable to pay anything as the bus driver did not have a licence which was a breach of the policy terms. The tribunal noted that the driver of the vehicle was at fault and was primarily liable to pay the compensation.

It also said, “The copy of the RC book shows that the respondent (previous owner) is the registered owner of the offending vehicle, therefore he is vicariously liable to pay the compensation.” As per the tribunal, the new bus owner had nothing to do with the accident and was not liable to pay any compensation.

The tribunal noted that the claimant was not concerned with the terms of the insurance policy between the previous bus owner and the insurer. The petitioner cannot be “denied fruits of the award” and cannot be compelled to seek recovery only from the owner of the vehicle, said the tribunal.

