45-yr-old man rapes minor daughter over 2 yrs, held

The Wadala police have arrested a 45-year old man for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter for over two years. Fed up with the repeated physical assaults at the hands of her father and brother the girl approached the Wadala police and lodged her complaint following with police arrested her father while her brother is wanted, said police.

The incident came to light on last week when the accused tried to force himself on the minor girl. The girl who was already frustrated due to the repeated harassment then approached the Wadala police and narrated her ordeal. Soon after the complaint, police arrested the accused under the sections 376F (rape committed by relative or guardian or a person having authority towards the woman), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act.

According to the victim, her father used to abuse her whenever they were alone in the house and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone. During the statement the girl told the police that her brother had also sexually abused her a couple of times, after which police also named him in the First Information Report. We have also booked her brother however, he has gone to his native place in Uttar Pradesh for a weeding. He will soon be arrested, said police.

According to the police the girl is a school dropout and her father does odd jobs. The girl's mother is suffering from a chronic disease, said police.