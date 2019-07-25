45-year-old hotelier hangs self in Ulhasnagar

Thane: A 45-year-old hotelier committed suicide by hanging himself in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Jagdish Vasanth Shetty.

He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room. The incident took place at Manisha Lodging and Boarding Hotel at Ulhasnagar Camp 3. The Central police rushed to the spot when the hotel staff informed them. His body was sent to the Central hospital for postmortem.

A source said, “He took the extreme step, as he had a debt to repay and he might have suffered a loss in his hotel business too.” Police said Shetty hanged himself from ceiling with cloths. Further investigation is on.