45-year-old accountant held for cheating employer of Rs 8 lakh 

The Azad Maidan police have arrested a 45-year-old accountant a year after he allegedly swindled Rs 8 lakh of a garment store in Marine Lines. The accused Sureshkumar Narayanan was arrested on Tuesday after police were finally able to trace him. The accused was on leave ever since the lockdown, said police.

According to the police, Narayanan suddenly stopped coming to work in February, his employer wrote him a couple of emails asking him to join work. However he did not respond, it is when they got suspicious of him. When the accounts were checked they found irregularities in the balance sheet.

Narayanan used to deposit the store's earning in the bank on weekly basis. In November he did not deposited money for two weeks and later allegedly deposited around Rs 22 lakh in the bank when the actual cash with him was around Rs 30 lakh, said a police officer.

Based on the owner's complaint, an offence of cheating was registered against Narayanan in March this year. Police tried to locate him however he was escaped to Bengaluru and also changed his mobile number.

On Tuesday, police received information that Narayanan has returned to the city, after which he was arrested from his residence in Badlapur Tuesday.