447 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; active tally at 4,783

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 447 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,52,176 while the death of 1 such patient increased the toll to 16,667, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 798 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,27,891 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 4,783 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check other numbers here:

#CoronavirusUpdates

8th February, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 447

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 798



Total Recovered Pts. - 10,27,891



Overall Recovery Rate - 98%



Total Active Pts. - 4783



Doubling Rate -808 Days



Growth Rate (1Feb - 7Feb)- 0.09%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 8, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:22 PM IST