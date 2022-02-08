e-Paper Get App
447 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; active tally at 4,783

FPJ Web Desk
447 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; active tally at 4,783

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 447 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,52,176 while the death of 1 such patient increased the toll to 16,667, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 798 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,27,891 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 4,783 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check other numbers here:

