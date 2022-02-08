447 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; active tally at 4,783

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 447 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,52,176 while the death of 1 such patient increased the toll to 16,667, the civic body bulletin showed.
A total of 798 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,27,891 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.
There are 4,783 active COVID-19 cases in the city.
#CoronavirusUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 8, 2022
8th February, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 447
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 798
Total Recovered Pts. - 10,27,891
Overall Recovery Rate - 98%
Total Active Pts. - 4783
Doubling Rate -808 Days
Growth Rate (1Feb - 7Feb)- 0.09%#NaToCorona