43-year-old hotelier commits suicide in Pune; cites 'bad situation' amid lockdown in note

Pune: A 43-year-old hotelier from Pune's Dhayari has committed suicide on Thursday and in a note recovered by the police, the deceased has cited 'bad situation' which arose after the implementation of the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The deceased has been identified as Premnath Krishna Shetty. He was the owner of Hotel Raj located on Sinhgad road in Dhayari. The hotel was functional from the last seven years, however, during the lockdown it was shut as per the guidelines issued by the government.

According to police, an employee of the hotel found him dead at around 9.30 am after he opened the hotel. Shetty's note said that he was depressed and nobody was responsible for his death. “Due to close down of hotel because of lockdown, situation is too bad and due to the depression I am …. Nobody is responsible for this. In my own intention, I am doing this,” read the note.

Ganesh Shetty, President of Pune Restaurants & Hoteliers Association said that the unprecedented lockdown for the last three months has taken its toll on a young hotel entrepreneur. "This is an indication of the precarious conditions of entire hoteliers and their mental condition. If this situation is continued, no one can imagine what will happen next," a local news website quoted Ganesh Shetty.

Sinhgad Road Police are further investigating the case.