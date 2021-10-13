425 new Covid cases in Mumbai

There was a marginal rise in the daily Covid-19 cases across the city on Tuesday. With 425 new cases and two covid fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, the total case increased the count to 7,48,593 with 16,164 deaths so far. The doubling rate of Mumbai has also increased to 1,087 days, while the recovery and weekly growth rate remained constant at 97 per cent and 0.06 per cent.

Maharashtra also witnessed a marginal surge in covid cases on Tuesday, with 2,069 new infections and 43 Covid deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 6581,677, with 1,39,621 fatalities till now.

According to BMC officials, the city is in a much better position than what was anticipated owing to the fear of Covid-19. Senior health officer from the civic health department said “I would say we are in a better position where I would add a comfortable position but not in the safe zone. The period till October 30 is crucial by which we will understand the spread pattern of Covid-19 post-festive season.”

Dr. Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer said the state is monitoring as the numbers could see some increase owing to crowding in the past two weeks due to the festivals.

Moreover, they are also increasing testing during this period which will help them to diagnose COVID cases and control the transmission. “Due to the crowds during the celebrations, we expect some increase in cases. It is crucial to keep test numbers high in this period to locate infection and prevent it from spreading. Meanwhile, there are no indications of the potential third wave as of now,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:28 AM IST