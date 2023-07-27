42-Year-Old Woman Jumps To Death From High Rise In Thane | representative pic

Thane: On Wednesday, July 26, a 42-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death from the 16th floor of her brother's residence at Prakriti Heights, Haware City in Kasarwadvali, Thane (West).

Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector at Kasarvadavali police station, said, "The victim has been identified as Falguni Mayur Upadhyay, a resident of Ghatkopar. She was a widow and was reportedly depressed. On Wednesday, at her brother named Purvesh Trambaklal Vyas' residence, she allegedly jumped from a window in the passage outside the house without informing anyone. The building's security guard noticed her lying in a pool of blood and informed Vyas. Vyas then rushed her to Thane civic hospital, where the doctors declared her dead before admission."

Body sent for postmortem

Babshetty added, "The body was sent for postmortem at Thane civil hospital. As of now, we don't find any foul play. Falguni was depressed, and that might be the reason she took such a drastic step. We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case."

Purvesh, the victim's brother, expressed, "It is very shocking for our family. She did not speak to anyone in the family and suddenly took such a drastic step."

