40,000 cops deployed in Mumbai

Over 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai in view of the SC verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit, which was delivered on Saturday, officials said. “The situation was monitored through dro­ne units and live CCTV feeds from police control room. Mumbai had witnessed communal riots afterdemolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992 and January 1993. “We are raedy to tackle any eventuality,” said DCP Pranay Ashok.

He said police have been keping a close watch on every activity and deployed SRPF, Riot Control Police, Rapid Action Force. “We are also monitoring online activities through our social media wing. We will block objectionable posts and content as need be to ensure no rumours are spread,” he added.

An official clarified the Internet services are not disabled as of now. “Police will take a call depending upon the situation,” he added.

About declaring holiday for schools, the DCP said, “We communicated to school education dept. Some schools were already shut due to Diwali holidays while the decision about the rest will be taken according to the situation,” he said.

He clarified section 144 of the CrPC, which bars gathering of people was imposed on Saturday. The prohibitory order came into effect at 11 am and will remain in force for the next 24 hours, a Mumbai police spokesperson said.

Another official said restrictions on unlawful assembly of people were already in place in Mumbai from November 4 to November 18 under the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

Fadnavis briefs governor

Caretaker CM Fadnavis met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the steps taken to maintain “law and order” in the state.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis briefed Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the law and order situation and steps taken for the Ayodhya verdict,” CMO tweeted.