40% jump in beneficiaries after introduction of walk-in facility in Mumbai

There has been a 40 per cent rise in the number of beneficiaries taking COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai on the fourth day of the mass immunisation drive.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 3,539 out of 3,852 healthcare workers (HCWs) were inoculated at 10 vaccination centres on Friday indicating 92 per cent of them have been vaccinated so far. This comes after the decision to allow 'walk-in' vaccination for the registered healthcare workers at the vaccination centres.

Moreover, most of the beneficiaries were sent back from the centres stating they have received enough of them and asked them to come when they received a message.

This is for the first time since the inoculation process began in the city from January 16, such a high number of healthcare workers have taken the COVID-19 vaccines. In the first three sessions, only 48-52 per cent healthcare workers had come forward to receive the vaccine.

"The response to vaccination improved due to the walk-in facility allowed for the healthcare workers who are willing to take vaccine shots," said Mangla Gomare, executive health officer of BMC, adding that the some technical issues of Co-WIN have been resolved, making the procedure smoother for them.

In the city, in the last four days of the vaccination, only 61.24 per cent of the shortlisted HCWs got inoculated. Out of the 14,352 HCWs who were called for vaccination, only 8,790 of them turned out for vaccination. In the city, around 1.30 lakh HCWs have registered on the Cowin app for mass immunisation. Out of these, 70,000 of them are from private hospitals. Most of the major hospitals like Lilavati, Bombay, Hiranandani among others have around 2,000 HCWs.

According to data, the highest number - 685 HCWs -- were vaccinated at KEM hospital, followed by 572 at Babasaheb Ambedkar, 517 at Rajawadi hospital, 378 at BYL Nair, 368 at RN Cooper, 350 at BKC jumbo, 301 at LTMG (Sion), 271 90 at Bhabha, 72 at VN Desai and 25 at JJ hospital.

“We had a target of inoculating 400 HCWs daily, but today we vaccinated more than 500 beneficiaries as the state government has allowed ‘walk-in’ at the centres,” said Dr Vidhya Thakur, medical superintendent, Rajawadi hospitals

The least number of HCWs - 25- lined up for their shots at the state-run JJ Hospital, where the indigenously developed Covaxin from Bharat Biotech is being administered. On the inaugural day of the drive on January 16, only 39 of the scheduled 100 HCWs showed up at the centre.

“Today also we had received a list in which 10-15 per cent of names were repeated so we called everyone and asked them to come for the drive. Moreover, we have not created much awareness about the ‘walk-in’ system due to which numbers were less. Meanwhile, we have informed the state government about the glitches which are likely to resolve by next week,” said Dr Lalit Sankhe, in charge of vaccination centres at JJ hospital.

However, the Co-Win continued to be a problem for the civic body as they were still not able to send a message to the beneficiaries through the application which led to the staffers to register everything manually. “The technical glitches in Co-WIN, the IT platform developed by the Union government to implement and manage the inoculation process, still not fully resolved,” said an official.

The civic body officials said that due to technical glitches, they were unable to get the details of the 4,000 registered health care workers, whom they want to schedule for next day vaccination, besides sending them SMS through the system. Hence they have to call every individual healthcare worker through ''war rooms'' late in the night.