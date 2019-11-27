4 years on, cops crack jewellery theft case

Mumbai:, City crime branch unit 10 has arrested a house help seven years after he ran away with his employer’s jewellery worth Rs 68 lakh. Interestingly, the case was closed in 2015.

However, after getting leads about the accused, crime branch finally arrested Sandeep Sharma, 32, and successfully recovered 95 per cent of the stolen jewellery.

According to a crime branch officer, Sharma was working Andheri-based jeweller Abdul Sattar Shaikh’s house. On October 28, 2012, the jeweller had gone to Solapur, while his family was celebrating Eid at their relative’s place in Govandi.

The family had asked Sharma to bring the copy of Quran from their Andheri house and gave him the key. But when Sharma didn’t return, the family went back home to found that the gold jewellery was missing. With that, Rs 3 lakh cash was also gone.

The MIDC police, who investigated the case initially, sent their team to Sharma’s native place in Bihar. However, he never returned to his village and neither did he contact his family members. After looking for Sharma for almost three years, the police finally closed the case.

Recently, the jeweller received a call from an unknown person, who claimed that he knows where Sharma was hiding and as a proof he sent Sharma’s photograph. However, the caller had asked for money to help trace Sharma. Shaikh then approached crime branch unit 10.

With the help of technical analysis and looking for him on social media, the crime branch succeeded in tracing Sharma. “We first traced the accused and then arrested him from Vile Parle where he had come to sell the jewellery.

He was taken to his native place from where we recovered the rest of the jewellery,” said DCP Akbar Pathan. “I had never imagined that I could get back my jewellery. Due to crime branch’s efforts, I did get everything back,” said Shaikh.