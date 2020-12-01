4-year-old chokes after swallowing balloon, dies

In a tragic incident a 4.5-year-old boy from Andheri died after a balloon that he was playing with got stuck in his throat. The balloon went deep inside blocking his vocal cord, said police.

The incident took place on Sunday night around 10.30 when Devraj and two brothers Ayansh, 3 and Aditya, 6 were playing with a balloon at their Gundavli home. Their father Suraj, 30, a pan vendor who just returned home saw them playing together.

According to Suraj, "All three were playing together, Devraj was in a sleeping posture and blowing the balloon, I don't know what went wrong but suddenly the balloon got pulled inside his mouth and Devraj started to feel uncomfortable. As soon as I saw the balloon entering his mouth, I went near and tried to pull it with my fingers but I couldn't, then I and my wife gave him water but that didn't help either and he started to breath heavily. I felt something was wrong and immediately rushed him to the hospital," he said.

On the way to the hospital, he fell unconscious, we first took him to Criticare Hospital in Andheri which referred him to Nanavati Hospital. We took him there where doctors tried to revive him and gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation for around 45 minutes but he could not survive," said Suraj.

The post mortem was conducted at Cooper hospital where doctors remove the balloon from his throat which was stuck deep down. The balloon got stuck inside choking his throat, stated the report. Following his death the Andheri Police has registered an Accidental Death Report.

Suraj a resident of Gundavli in Andheri runs a Pan shop near the International Airport. Since the incident the child's mother is inconsolable and continuously weeping, added Suraj.