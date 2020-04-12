4% of those with underlying respiratory condition tested positive for coronavirus: ICMR

According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, nearly four per cent of people in Maharashtra who suffer from severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) have been diagnosed CoVID-positive.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had collected swab samples from 553 people suffering from SARI in Maharashtra, of whom 21 (3.8 per cent) tested CoVID-positive and did not have any international travel history.

Considering the rising number of such cases, health experts are saying the outbreak has now undeniably entered the community transmission phase. The ICMR has been conducting random sampling tests on patients, having tested 5,911 SARI samples from February 15 to April 2.

Of these, 104 people - 1.8 per cent of those who were tested - from 52 districts in 20 states and union territories tested positive for coronavirus. “In at least 40 cases (39.2 per cent of those who tested positive), there was no foreign travel history or any connection with a foreign traveller.

These cases were reported from 36 Indian districts in 15 states. In 15 Indian states, more than one per cent of SARI patients were CoVID-positive,” said an official.

The highest number of SARI samples were collected from Gujarat (792), followed by Tamil Nadu (577), Maharashtra (553) and Kerala (502). In Maharashtra, 21 of the 553 SARI samples in Maharashtra were confirmed COVID-positive, higher than other states.

Doctors from the Indian Medical Association have said that Maharashtra has entered Stage 3 but the government is not accepting it. “The ICMR study also shows community transmission has begun but to avoid creating panic among citizens, the government is not revealing it,” he said.

Dr Om Shrivastava, infectious diseases expert, said it was too early to comment on the study, as for now, they were focusing on the immune system of patients. “It has been learnt that many patients with good immunity have also tested positive for corona,” he said