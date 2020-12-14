4 held for duping spare parts supply firm

The former manager of an offshore platform spare parts supply firm and three others were booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 27.62 lakh by carrying out a dummy sale transaction, Navi Mumbai police said on Monday.

The four created a fake purchase order for supply of spare parts, set up a bogus firm to receive payments and pocketed the money, in the process duping their company of Rs 27.62 lakh, a Kamothe police station official said.

"The four have been booked under IPC and IT Act provisions and probe is on to unravel the modus operandi employed by the accused. No arrest has been made so far," he added.