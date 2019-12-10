4 held for abducting, killing man for money

Mumbai: Kalachowkie Police have arrested four persons for killing a 29-year-old man whom they had abducted, hoping to rob him. According to police, the four accused, identified as Ravi Anand, 30, Ritik Suneria,19, Sundarraj Shetty, 46, and Abhay Gautam, 45, tried to rob Shamdev Yadav on November 23.

Anand and Suneria were aware that Yadav worked as a pimp at a brothel in Lamington Road and suspected he had a large sum of money. Police said the duo killed Yadav while Shetty and Gautam helped them dispose the body.

Anand and Suneria reportedly abducted Yadav, stabbed him in the car and later threw his body near Cotton Green railway station. On November 24, Kalachowkie Police found him and immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police then registered a murder case and began investigation.

With the help of their informants and after going through social media sites, police identified the victim as Yadav. Their search for further clues led them to CCTV footage of the vehicle used to dump Yadav’s body. Police then identified the suspected accused and arrested Anand and Suneria from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

The two then led police to their accomplices Shetty and Gautam, who were also arrested soon after. Police are now looking for the driver of the car, who was the fifth accused in the case.