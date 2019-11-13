4 arrested for robbing electronic shop in Panvel

Mumbai: Panvel City police arrested a group of robbers for a theft at an electronic shop and stealing mobile phones and cash worth Rs5.03 lakh. On November 2, a gang of unidentified men broke into Kings Electronics at Panvel by breaking open the locks and shutter of the store. The robbers fled with mobile phones and cash worth Rs7.77 lakh. A case of robbery was registered against them. CCTV footages of the shop and adjoining areas were check­ed and based on substantial evidence, four men were arrested. Police recovered cash and valuables worth Rs5.07 lakh from them and are investigating the matter further.