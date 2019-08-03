3rd largest German bank to explore funding opportunities for infra projects: MMRDA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropoli­tan Region Development Author­ity (MMRDA) met German bank delegates to discuss funding opportunities for the Mumbai’s infrastructural projects, at its headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday. The interna­tional bank will explore various funding opportunities, said the MMRDA.

On Friday, the bank officials visited various metro project sites and were impressed with the development work. Besides, they were also briefed on the Metro Line-4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and multi-modal integration project by the MMRDA Commissioner, RA Rajeev.

The commissioner asserted that the metro projects being constructed by the MMRDA will be one of the best in the work. “We are delighted that the German’s third-largest bank has shown interest in funding our projects. This will be a big boon to the MMRDA’s flagship proj­ects,” Rajeev said. —Staff Reporter