39 held during 'operation all out' in city

As a part its ongoing drive "operation all out" against criminals, the Mumbai Police arrested 39 wanted and absconding criminals in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. This is the third time the operation have been conducted across the city and police have already made it clear that such drives will be conducted before every major event.

During the drive, combing operations have been undertaken at 259 locations across the city between 11 pm to 2 am on Sunday, during which total 1,278 people with criminal record have been checked. According to the police, they booked 88 people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while 37 others were booked for possession of arms.

As a part of drive, nakabandis at 149 locations across the city have been conducted, the police checked total 11,881 vehicles, of them 31 drivers were found driving under the influence of Alchohol and booked accordingly while 3141 other drivers were booked for other violations.

During the drive 37 people have been found violating their externment order and booked accordingly while 176 have been arrested against whom non-bailable warrant have been issued. The police have also checked hotels, lodges and penalised illegal hawkers and establishments as a part of drive.