38-year-old man dies while being taken to police station

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man died while being taken to Shahu Nagar police station on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Surendar Parcha, resident of Labour Camp in Dharavi.

Parcha is an accused of rape and is currently externed from the city limits due to his criminal record. After the locals learned about the incident, they protested outside Shahu Nagar police station.

According to Shahu Nagar police, a team of three policemen raided Parcha’s resident to arrest him. But when a police officer approached and grabbed him from behind, he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Parcha is a resident of the Labour Camp and was a vegetable vendor. A local resident said, “The police team took him into custody near a temple in the area and then they beat him. After which, he was dumped in the van.”

“Our brother died after he was beaten by policemen. It’s a case of custodial death and we want justice,” said Renu Parcha, his brother’s wife.

“The accused wasn’t arrested. But looking at the sensitivity of the case, we have asked crime branch to probe the incident,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 5, Niyati Thaker.

“This will be treated as custodial death and we will maintain transparency, and the enquiry will be carried accordingly,” she added. After he was declared dead, police have sent the body of Parcha for post mortem.