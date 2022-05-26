e-Paper Get App

37% water stock left in Maharashtra reservoirs: Govt

It said 401 tankers were supplying water to 455 villages and 1,001 hamlets across the state.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

Water reservoirs in Maharashtra currently have 37 per cent stock, while 401 tankers are supplying water to several scarcity-hit areas, the state government said on Thursday.

The government was working to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens with appropriate planning for its distribution, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in statement.

It said 401 tankers were supplying water to 455 villages and 1,001 hamlets across the state.

Compared to the previous week, tankers were being used to supply water to 53 more villages and 116 hamlets. An additional 46 tankers were being used for the purpose, the statement said.

So far, there has been no need to supply water by tankers in the Nagpur division, the CMO said.

Notably, out of 76 urban centres across eight districts in the state's Marathwada region, only seven receive water supply daily, as per a report prepared by the Aurangabad divisional commissioner's office.

The report also said the gap between two water supplies ranges from one to 15 days. The highest gap of 15 days is in Badnapur town of Jalna district, it added

Read Also
Mumbai: Sachin Vaze seeks to become approver against Anil Deshmukh in corruption case
article-image
HomeMumbai37% water stock left in Maharashtra reservoirs: Govt

RECENT STORIES

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022; watch video

Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 26, 2022; watch video

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

UAE: Indian, Pak nationals killed in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in Abu Dhabi, 120 injured

UAE: Indian, Pak nationals killed in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in Abu Dhabi, 120 injured

Bihar: RJD's Dr Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be party's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Bihar: RJD's Dr Misa Bharti and Dr. Faiyaz Ahmad to be party's candidates for Rajya Sabha

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported