37 kgs marijuana worth Rs 7 lakh seized, 2 held

Mumbai: Two people were arrested and 37 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 7 lakh were seized in an operation by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police near Central Railway's Reay Road suburban station, an official said on Monday.

The contraband was brought from Gulbarga in Karnataka to Mumbai through Solapur, some 400 kilometres from here, said ANC deputy commissioner of police Shivdeep Lande.

"Navi Mumbai resident Abdar Ali (34) and Antarool Mehfezuddin (38) of Mankhurd were arrested in the operation carried out on Sunday. They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," Lande said.