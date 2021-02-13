3,611 new Covid cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,611 new infections and 38 covid-19 deaths, pushing its overall count to 20,60,186, with 51,489 fatalities till now. It is the fourth day the state has recorded more than 3,000 cases. Meanwhile, the active cases in the state have slightly increased to 33,269 from 31,474 which was until Thursday. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 529 corona cases and six covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing its tally to 3,13,431, with 11,413 fatalities so far.

Experts are not comfortable with the overall progress, saying that the state is still in a dangerous situation as cases are not going down. They further warned that this situation may change for the worse as people have become careless about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of the state covid-19 task force said the SARS-CoV-2 virus has not gone completely from the country for which each and every individual needs to follow covid-19 protocols to protect themselves and the community. Moreover, it is shocking Mumbai has witnessed a surge in cases, while some parts of the state are still witnessing an increase in numbers.

“I agree the situation [Covid-19 cases] is not improving, but the position we are in is better than before. It is going to take some more time before we have full control of the situation. The vaccination drive, as it reaches the common people, will start showing positive effects,” he said.

“Even though we are in a better situation than what we were in May and September, strict masking and social distancing need to be continued. Whatever we could achieve so far is because of the relentless efforts of our civic staff. We now want to focus on vaccination and ensure that we scale up our vaccine centres for a smooth implementation,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.