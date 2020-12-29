36-year-old man dies after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Thane

A 36-year-old man died in hit and run case in Kasarwadavli area of Thane on Sunday. The unknown driver has been booked by the police and further investigation is on.

"The deceased has been identified as Vijay Govind Satdive, 36. The accident took place on Sunday near Gaimukh area at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. However, the complaint was registered on Monday at Kasarwadavli police station," said a Thane police official.

"The accident took place when Satdive was walking on the road and the vehicle (MH04 BK 7904) hit him from the backside causing major injuries to the victim. The unknown driver of the vehicle fled from the spot without informing the police," added the police official.

The victim was taken to the nearby hospital in Thane where he succumbed to serious head injuries. The case has been registered against the unknown driver under serious 304 (A), 279, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code and 184 motor vehicle act.