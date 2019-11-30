35-year-old man held with mephedrone drugs worth Rs 4 lakh in Thane

Thane: A 35-year-old man was arrested in Thane by the crime branch unit one for allegedly possessing mephedrone drugs worth over Rs 4 lakh, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Wednesday raided a house in Mumbra township, where they caught the man and seized around 141gm of the prohibited drug, senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

The value of the drug, a synthetic stimulant, which is also known as ‘meow-meow’ and ‘MD’, is estimated to be around Rs 4.2 lakh, he said.

The man, identified as Shahnawaz Harun Shaikh, was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police are trying to find out from where he got the contraband and to whom he intended to sell it, he added.

Assistant police inspector Aviraj Kurade from the Thane crime branch unit one said, “The accused was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till December 3.”