348 dead in structure collapse last year in Maharashtra

The NCRB data that released last week revealed that of the 336 incidents of building structure collapse in the state of Maharashtra in 2019, at least 348 people died. According to the data, of 24 incidents of commercial building, six people died, while 188 died in 180 incidents of residential building/house dwelling structure collapse. The report also stated that three people died in bridge collapse incidents in the state of Maharashtra, while 133 people died of structure collapse of other forms like parapet, roads among others.