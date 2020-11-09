3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty reported

Palghar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said. The earthquake was recorded at 5.31 am in Palghar, district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Last month also, a couple of tremors were experienced in Palghar. The district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018, especially in its Dahanu and Talasari talukas.