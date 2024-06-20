32-Year-Old Engineer Undergoes A Rare Heart Re-transplant After Seven Years Of First Transplant

Mumbai: For only the second time in India, doctors performed a rare heart re-transplant, which consists of transplanting a heart to a patient who has already undergone a transplant earlier. A 32-year-old engineer from Bangalore underwent the rare heart re-transplant for battling recurrent heart failure after his first heart transplant in 2016.

In a remarkable demonstration of medical excellence, doctors performed a rare heart re-transplant, only the second instance in India. In 2016, the patient underwent a successful heart transplant due to dilated cardiomyopathy and severe heart dysfunction, with irreversible damage to his heart and no hope for recovery from heart failure.

The patient remained stable until 2020 but in 2021, he suffered from chest pain and backaches, which led to a new challenge of cardiac allograft vasculopathy, the narrowing of arteries in the transplanted heart. Apart from this, a follow-up echocardiogram in 2022 revealed severe biventricular dysfunction, necessitating a cardiac re-transplant.

The team of cardiologists at Bangalore’s Aster Hospital, led by Dr. Nagamalesh U M mobilised to perform a life-saving heart re-transplant surgery. This transformational procedure marked the second in India and the first in Karnataka. While initial complications arose due to bleeding and rejection episodes, meticulous management with regular biopsies and close monitoring ensured a successful recovery. Complications arose post-transplant. The patient bled due to surgery and blood thinners from his angioplasty. Despite recurrent rejections, meticulous management with regular biopsies and close monitoring kept him stable.

Statement of Prof. Dr. Nagamalesh U M

Prof. Dr. Nagamalesh U M, Lead Consultant - Cardiology, Interventional Cardiologist, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said, “The patient’s post-transplant course included significant bleeding events due to the second surgery and the ongoing requirement for blood thinners and rejections. However, through meticulous monitoring and regular endomyocardial biopsies, these challenges were effectively managed. Importantly, the patient’s recovery demonstrates his remarkable resilience and the invaluable support of his loved ones.”

The patient underwent the complex re-transplantation in December 2023 and has now completed 6 months of the second heart transplant with no further complications.



“The past few years have been a medical rollercoaster for me. Finding out I needed a second transplant was a setback, however the exceptional team of surgeons extended their support throughout my treatment journey. My family was kept informed about the surgery and all our queries were addressed. I am immensely grateful for their expertise and compassion. They have given me the gift of renewed health and the opportunity to look forward to the future,” said the patient.



"At Aster DM Healthcare, we take immense pride in our dedicated team of surgeons, who employ the highest degree of care and precision to succeed in these intricate procedures. Our team's unparalleled expertise and compassionate approach guarantee that patients receive the utmost standard of treatment. This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing medical excellence and improving lives." said Dr. Nitish Shetty, CEO of Aster DM Healthcare India.