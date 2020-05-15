300 sq ft carpet area in SRA buildings not far from reality

There is good news amidst the lockdown for the slum dwellers in Mumbai. The state government issued a notification on Wednesday to delegated powers to the special cell in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority to expeditiously clear the proposals for considering 300 sq ft eligible carpet area instead of 269 sq ft given to the slum dwellers after rehabilitation.

The government had issued the notification in March, but due to the lockdown, there was no movement. Therefore, a new notification was issued on May 13 to keep the clearance of such proposals on a fast track. Realty sector sources said the government’s move will help to clear more than 200 such slum rehabilitation proposals in the city.

Earlier, the slum rehabilitation proposals, whose letter of intent was issued as per the provision of Development Control Regulations, 1991, was for a 269 sq ft eligible carpet area for the rehab portion. However, there was revision to consider a 300 sq ft eligible carpet area for rehab portion as per the provision of new Development Control and Promotion Regulation 2034.

City-based architect Suraj Sawant told FPJ, “It will be a double whammy. The slum dwellers will get a bigger home and the builder will also get additional floor space index benefit. It will be a win-win situation for both.’’

The special cell of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority is headed by RB Mitkar, who is deputy chief engineer and comprises six members. The special cell will also remove hardships in clearing the proposals to increase the size of rehab home to 300 sq ft from 269 sq ft in the already approved projects within a month.