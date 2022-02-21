300 Shiv Sainiks from Thane join BJP in presence of MLC Niranjan Davkhare

Thane: With the election nearby, many party members are set to join different parties in Thane. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Thane claimed that around 300 Shiv Sainiks from Kopri-Panchpakhadi and the Kisan Nagar area of Thane have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Niranjan Davkhare, an MLC of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Thane, claimed to have attacked the home ground of cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.

The 300 Shiv Sainiks from Kisan Nagar, Kopri-Panchpakhadi and Wagle Estate joined the BJP in a program held at the Khopat office in presence of BJP, MLA, Sanjay Kelkar and MLC, Niranjan Davkhare.

The members who joined the party include members from Kisan Nagar 1, 2, 3 and 4 along with people from Padval Nagar.

The Shiv Sainiks who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party includes Samir Narvelar, Shakha Pramukh, Kisan Nagar no: 2, Nilesh Lohate, Yuva Sena assembly constitution of Kopri-Panchpakhadi, Pankaj Parab, Deputy Shakha Pramukh along with Bharat Desai, Ashish Chauhan, Nitesh Pawar along with 300 other Shiv Sainiks.

Davkhare claimed that Kopri-Panchpakhadi and Kisan Nagar is the bastion of Shiv-Sena. "These areas had a dominance and vote bank of Shiv Sena. After the video and pictures of the members changing party had gone viral. The party members had turned alert and were shocked after hearing the news," claimed Davkhare.

He said the work was done under the guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. "Also, many are changing the party as Shiv-sena party had not completed the assurances made by them. However, we hope the work will be done by BJP and will help the people socially," said Samir Narvekar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:11 PM IST