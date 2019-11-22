30-yr-old pillion rider dies as cement mixer hits bike in Kurla

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man riding pillion died in a road accident after his bike was hit by a speeding cement mixer at Lion Garden in Kurla on Tuesday.

After the accident, Kurla police arrested the driver Ashok Giri, 30, on charges of causing death by negligence (304,a) and rash driving (279) of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Arvind Waghmare, the pillion rider died of serious injuries.

According to the Kurla police, on Tuesday evening, Siddheshwar Ranjankar, 28, and Waghmare were on the two-wheeler and heading towards Ghatkopar.

When they reached Lion Garden on the LBS road in Kurla, a speeding cement mixer dashed the bike. In the accident both Waghamare and Ranjankar suffered injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospital, but Waghmare did not survive.