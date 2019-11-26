30-year-old man found dead near Cotton Green station

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man, Somdev Ishwar Yadav was killed by an unknown person, who threw his body near Cotton Green station. The deceased, Yadav, a resident of Chembur, used to work at a catering service in Lamington Road.

Kalachowky police received a call on Sunday about the body of a man lying on BPT near Cotton Green railway station.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

After the postmortem (PM) report, it was revealed that, the deceased has multiple stab injuries to his chest and back due to which led to his death, said doctors.

After the PM report, police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder (section 302), causing disappearance of evidence (section 201) and under sections of the Arms Act.

During the investigation, police established the identity of deceased, who was the resident of Chembur. According to the police, they have contacted his family in Jharkhand and they have left for Mumbai.