3-year-old boy survives after car runs over him in Malad

In a horrific accident, a three-year-old boy was run over by a four-wheeler at Malvani in Malad (W) on September 11, sustaining injuries, luckily not leading to any casualty. Malvani Police arrested the 30-year-old driver on Wednesday and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving, after which he was released on bail.

According to police, the three-year-old Amar Manihar was playing on the road outside MHADA Colony in Malvani, when a car (MH-16-AB-2442) driven by Salman Mohammad Hussain Shaikh, 30, mowed the toddler and ran over him. Shaikh, a driver by profession, who stays in a MHADA building opposite the Manihars, immediately alerted the boy's parents and rushed him to the hospital.



Police sources said, Shaikh had borrowed the car from his friend to ferry a family to their destination the next day. He was on his way home after collecting the car when this incident occurred. Soon after the incident, the boy was rushed to a local hospital in Malad, after which he was admitted in a private-run Nanavati Hospital for further treatment. While the boy was recuperating in the hospital for his injuries, he was discharged after the treatment.



Meanwhile, a case of rash and negligent driving was registered against Shaikh on September 11, but arrests were made on Wednesday. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving (section 279) and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 338). Due to the unavailability of the car Shaikh was driving at the time of incident, police made the arrest four days later on Wednesday.



Shaikh was granted bail as both sections invoked on him were bailable, and the car was seized by the police for investigation purpose.