3-year-old boy falls in a drain in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; search and rescue operation underway

On Thursday, a three-year-old boy fell into a drain in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Search and rescue operations are underway with the help of Indian Navy and NDRF divers.
"The search operation by f/m and flood response team with the help of ropes & hook anchor and kayak is in progress. Navy divers and NDRF team deployment was requested through DMCR. Search operation continue," said Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale.
Here are a few pictures of the search and rescue operations:
