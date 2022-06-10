3 Ulhasnagar civic officials booked in graft case by ACB

Representative Photo |

Three civic officials from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) have been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in an illegal gratification case. The accused had allegedly demanded money from a person to make a change of name in the property tax document.

The accused public servants have been identified as tax inspector Bhanu Parmar, clerks Shankar Sohanda and Balram Gidwani, all working with the tax department of the UMC.

According to the ACB, the complainant in the case is a resident of Sahyadri Nagar in Ulhasnagar. As per the complainant, in February, this year, his wife had bought a property in Gaikwad Pada area and wanted to get a property tax document issued in the name of his wife.

"At the municipal corporation office, the victim was informed by Parmar and Sohanda that he would have to pay Rs 5000 to get his job done. The victim, who did not wish to pay the bribe money, approached the ACB and filed a written complaint on June 06 against the public servants who were demanding a bribe," said an ACB official.

On Thursday, a trap was laid by the ACB officials and the trio were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant. The accused public servant has been booked under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.