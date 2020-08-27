3 Thane hospitals sans fire NOC face the heat

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday sealed three private hospitals in the city that were operating despite the Bombay High court's order to shut down. These hospitals were running without the mandatory fire NOC and biomedical facility and were directed to stop functioning by the court.

The Bombay High Court on April 19 had directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to seal all private hospitals and nursing homes that were operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

"Saiseva Health Centre at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa; Janseva Hospital and Matoshree Arogya Centre (both) at Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa, were sealed by the TMC health department, following the directions of TMC Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma," said a senior official from TMC.

According to the TMC official, following the PIL (Public Interest Litigation) the High court has declared these hospitals as illegal, a few months ago. Thereafter, inspection was carried out within these hospitals by the health officials of TMC to check the essential certificates and documents.

"Following the court's direction, an inspection was carried, when it was noticed that these hospitals were running without Non Objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire department and that they did not have a biomedical waste management. A warning notice was issued by the TMC to these hospitals in March this year. However, the hospital still continued to function despite the warning. Therefore, the action of sealing these hospitals was taken," added official.

All three hospitals were sealed during the morning hours on Wednesday by officials from the TMC health department.