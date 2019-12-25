3 steal from jewellery shop, arrested swiftly

Mumbai: Borivli Police arrested three workers of a jewellery shop within 12 hours after they stole gold jewellery and valuables weighing over 65 grams. According to police, two of them were on their way to flee the city and were nabbed near Kalyan railway station, minutes before they were scheduled to board a train to West Bengal.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft and common intention.

Police said that on December 20, three days before the theft, the duo had joined their friend at the Borivli-based jewellery workshop as workers and were showing great potential for the job.

However, on December 23, when the trio reported for work, their boss gave them a consignment of 250 grams gold and later got busy with other work.

A few minutes later, when the owner, who is also the complainant in the case went to check on them, they had given him a slip and fled with the gold consignment.

The complainant immediately approached Borivli Police and registered a complaint against the trio, identified as Ariful Islam Sheikh (41), Murshid Alam (22) and Mufizul Nurul Alam Sheikh (24).

Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage near the shop and the area where the trio resided, gathering technical evidence against them. Primary questioning revealed that the trio belonged to West Bengal and could try to evade arrest by fleeing to their hometown.

Police suspected two of them were most likely to board a train from either of the three railway stations — Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) at Kurla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Kalyan and accordingly dispatched teams to each location.

Meanwhile, police received a tip-off, that one of the accused was seen near Reay Road railway station and was nabbed from there.

During questioning, the main accused revealed he was on his leaving the city and the other two were going to board a train from Kalyan railway station. Accordingly, police team at Kalyan station was intimitated and the other two were nabbed.

The trio was nabbed within 12 hours of committing an offence and were booked under relevant sections of the IPC.