3 police personnel suspended for escape of builder accused of bank fraud

Thane: Three policeman in Maharashtra's Thane were placed under suspension in connection with the escape of a builder accused of defrauding a bank here to the tune of several crore rupees, an official said on Tuesday.

Builder Jagdish Wagh (37) had escaped from Dombivali police station lock-up on Sunday, but was nabbed from Mumbai airport a few hours later.

Wagh is accused of duping CKP Bank to the tune of Rs 30 crore after defaulting on loans taken on two flats and a plot of land, and then selling them fraudulently without the knowledge of the bank, officials had said.

"Police Naik Hemant Rane, constables Sachin Wankhede and Girish Shirke of Dombivali police station have been suspended. Further probe is underway," a senior Thane police official said.