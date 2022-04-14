3 labourers fall unconscious while cleaning septic tank

Mumbai: Three labourers fell unconscious, while cleaning a septic tank in the western suburb of Kandivali on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at the BMC’s public toilet in Ekta Nagar locality, an official said.

The labourers Vijay Gopal Kesari, 20, Gautam Jain, 30, and Makbul Razzak Sheikh were recuperating at hospital.

