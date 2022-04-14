e-Paper Get App
3 labourers fall unconscious while cleaning septic tank

Agencies | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

Representative Image | PTI
Mumbai: Three labourers fell unconscious, while cleaning a septic tank in the western suburb of Kandivali on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at the BMC’s public toilet in Ekta Nagar locality, an official said.

The labourers Vijay Gopal Kesari, 20, Gautam Jain, 30, and Makbul Razzak Sheikh were recuperating at hospital.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:37 AM IST