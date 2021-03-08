3 including two foreign nationals held in multiple raids conducted by NCB in Goa

Mumbai: In a joint operation of multiple raids conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai and Sub Zonal Unut Goa team, three men including two foreign nationals were arrested. Police also seized a number of banned drugs from their possession in large quantities. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to police sources, the NCB team had conducted searches in Mazal Wado, Assagao on the night intervening Sunday and Monday, wherein they recovered 41 blots of LSD (Commercial quantity), Charas 28 Grams, Cocaine 22 Grams, Ganja 1.100 KGs, 160 grams of white powder believed to be Narcotics Drugs/Psychotropic Substance, 500 grams blue crystal substance suspected to be psychotropic substance and ₹10,000 in cash. Police then arrested two foreign nationals-- Nigerian national Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko and Congo national John Infinity alias David. They are being interrogated and the primary probe revealed that Ubabuko was earlier arrested in 2013 by Goa police.

Based on the information from the arrested duo, the NCB team searched premises of Prasad Walke, wherein they recovered commercial quantity LSD blots. Meanwhile search operations are underway to nab Walke & his accomplices.

In a separate operation, on Sunday, the MCB Mumbai team apprehended another major drug supplier Hemant Saha alias Maharaj from Miramar, Panjim. Sources claim that Saha's name had cropped up in the interrogation of Anuj Keswani & Regal Mahakaal, where arrested in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Saha, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was identified as a supplier of LSD & Charas.

Police said that Saha was also operating a shack Buena Vida in Morjim. Acting on this information, police laid a trap in Miramar and apprehended Saha. A search conducted at his residence resulted in the seizure of 15 blots of commercial quantity LSD and Charas 30 grams.