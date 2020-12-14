3 held with drugs worth Rs 7.78 lakh in Thane

Thane Crime Branch officials raided a defunct toll post in Kopri area of the city and arrested three persons allegedly with drugs worth Rs 7.78 lakh, an official said on Monday.
The raid was carried out in the early hours of Sunday and the accused, identified as Ayub Ansari, Hussain Rajani and Nabi Shaikh, have been remanded in police custody till December 17, he added.
