3 held with countrymade pistols, cartridges at Andheri

Mumbai: In a special crackdown on illegal arms and weapons, ahead of Assembly election in the city, crime branch Unit 10 police arrested three men and seized two countrymade pistols from them. Police have booked the trio under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Ever since the model code of conduct came into effect, different units of Mumbai Police have intensified search operations and nakabandis in Mumbai to check for illegal arms and cash flow. On Friday, Sunil Mane, senior police inspector, in-charge of the Crime Branch Unit 10 received a tip-off that a car with few men in possession of illegal arms will be passing through Andheri (E). Acting on this information, police laid a trap near Andheri Kurla Road and deployed officers in civil clothes.

Around 7pm on Friday, a four wheeler with registration number MH-48-P-1440, was intercepted on Andheri Kurla Road and the vehicle was searched thoroughly. Police said, the car was occupied by the driver and three passengers, who were also frisked. Police found two countrymade 7.65MM pistols, two magazines of these pistols and four live cartridges of bullets. Police seized the arms along with their mobile phones and cash worth Rs 3,500.

During investigation it was revealed that the trio did not have the license of the pistols and they were arrested. The arrested trio was identified as Sachin Rajendra Yadav (25), Deepak Dalai Jaiswal (29) and Amar Andeshpratap Singh (29). They were arrested by police and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.