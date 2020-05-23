3 held for taking cash from migrants in lieu of seats in special trains

Panvel City Police arrested three people for allegedly cheating 23 migrant workers on the pretext of arranging seats for them on a Shramik special train on Friday. They collected money from the workers and had them assemble at a place in Panvel.“The state government is already paying the train fare of all migrant workers and no one has been authorised to prepare a list of migrant workers and collect money for train fares,” said police.The arrested have been identified as Hasan Yakub Saiyad, 45, Raghvendra Ramshwar Gupta, 42, and Irfan Mahigir, 42, all are residents of Panvel. They were arrested around 3.23am on Friday from a slum in Panvel. Police said that the racketeers would lure poor migrants on highways by offering help.According to police, they had taken money from 23 persons from Wadghar in Panvel and Dapoli in Ratnagiri, who were walking back to their home state, Bihar. They had also prepared a list of such migrants and had them gather at a spot in Panvel. “They have violated the state government order, prepared a list and also collected money,” said a senior officer from Panvel City police. When the fraudsters failed to provide accommodation, the migrants created a ruckus, the officer said.Meanwhile, Panvel City Police learnt of the migrant workers' plight. “We arranged seats of the migrants on the special train that left from Panvel station and also caught all the accused early morning,” said the officer.They have been booked under sections 420, 336, 269, 270 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 37 (1) 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 2, 3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act.