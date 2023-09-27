 3 Former UBT Shiv Sena Corporators Join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena; Total Count Reaches 33
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Mumbai: Three former UBT Shiv Sena corporators have joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The corporators' names are Pravin Shinde from Jogeshwari, Pratima Khopde from Versova, and Snehal Shinde from Vakola. To date, 33 former corporators have left UBT and joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The list of former corporators joining continues to grow.

The induction ceremony for the three corporators took place at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of CM Shinde. Shinde congratulated them, stating, 'Since the formation of the Mahayuti government, the development of Maharashtra has gained momentum, and the process of transforming Mumbai into a global city has begun in earnest. We will focus on the redevelopment of old buildings and aim to bring back Marathi residents who have left Mumbai.

