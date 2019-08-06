3 days on, power restored in Badlapur

Badlapur: After 3 days in darkness, power supply in parts of Badlapur was restored on Monday at 5.30pm. After the intermittent heavy rainfall for two days and for safety reasons, the distributor had disconnected supply for three days.

Only after the rainwater receded was power restored in some parts. Residents found themselves cut off from the rest of the world. Asawari Gokhale, a resident of Badlapur, said her family was nervous as all the inverters in their house had drained and mobile batteries died.