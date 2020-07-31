3 booked while trying to illegally acquire property in Andheri

The MIDC Police in Andheri (E) booked three people for allegedly trying to take over an Andheri-based woman's property by posing as BMC officials. The accused tried to forcefully enter the complainant's flat without permission, claiming that they have been sent by the civic body to confiscate the property.

Sarmalkar nee Pai, co-owns a flat with her mother at an SRA building in Andheri (E]. According to police, the incident took place on July 28, when the complainant Priya Sarmalkar, 34, was informed by her neighbour that three men were trying to break the lock and enter the Andheri flat. Sarmalkar, who was at her office at the time, immediately rushed to the spot and enquired with the men.

She said in her complaint, "The three men introduced themselves as officers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and had orders to confiscate the flat. When I asked them to produce documents stating the confiscation, they were unable to do so and I immediately dialled the police control room."