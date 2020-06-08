3 Bombay High Court judges in self-quarantine

Mumbai: At least three judges of the Bombay High Court have quarantined themselves after their staff showed symptoms of COVID-19. While sources said around two staffers have tested positive, civic officials have refuted the claim. "As of now there is no formal request from the High Court administration or the BMC asking these judges to quarantine themselves. Maybe, as a precaution, they would have self-quarantined," a senior officer confirmed.

The senior officer further told the Free Press Journal, "Yes, I have heard that a staffer has tested positive, but that is still to be confirmed by the BMC." Sources close to the judges said that a domestic help of a judge had high fever recently. "She underwent a COVID-19 test and reports are awaited," a source claimed. "As far as the two other judges are concerned, there is no confirmation if any of their staff have tested positive or have any symptoms. I am told that as a precautionary move, judges are limiting the entry of people in their building in South Mumbai," sources added.

Chanda Jadhav, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A ward, where the building in which the judges reside is situated, said, "I am not aware of any High Court staff testing positive or any judge self-quarantining. Maybe the staffers are not the residents of my ward.”

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, "Quarantining oneself does not mean that they have tested positive. A person, who comes in contact with a positive patient too can quarantine himself." "It would be difficult to comment now, as we are not aware about which ward these staffers live in," Kakani added.