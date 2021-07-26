299 new Covid cases reported in 24 hrs, lowest single-day count since April 16

Only 299 new Covid cases have been reported across the city on Monday, taking the total count to 7,34,418. This is the lowest single-day case count recorded in the city after April 16. However, eight people succumbed to the virus, taking the total death count to 15,784.

Moreover, the doubling rate has touched 1,374 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.05%.

The state witnessed a drop in Covid cases on Monday, with 4,877 new infections and 53 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 62,69,799, with 1,31,605 deaths so far. According to health officials, 25 districts in the state, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune have a weekly positivity rate under 0.1%, while the remaining 10 districts — Kolhapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Raigad, Solapur, Palghar, Beed, and Ahmednagar — have a weekly positivity rate between 0.15% and 0.85%. “We have been receiving a lot of requests to lift relaxations. The additional chief secretary (health) has been asked to prepare a plan for relaxation of curbs. Some districts have been reporting zero cases or in single digits and their positivity rate is low. The health department is chalking out a plan to see what relaxations can be given for areas where the positivity rate is around 0.1%. It will be presented to the CM and the Covid task force soon,” said a health official.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on Covid management, said, “The government can give some relaxations as cases have stabilised. However, at the same time, strict monitoring should be followed daily for various aspects like daily cases, positivity rates, bed occupancy as well as liquid-oxygen consumption.”